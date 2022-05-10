Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 211,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,055. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.81. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $129.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 43.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 15,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $285,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $74,760.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,667,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,323,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,464 shares of company stock worth $503,252 and have sold 23,048 shares worth $426,504. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 57.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 287,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $90,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter worth $4,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.