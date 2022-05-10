Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $1.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.50. 83,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

