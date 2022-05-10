Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,563. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. Bumble’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.37 per share, for a total transaction of $998,624.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Bumble by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

