Bunge (NYSE:BG) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $107.96 on Tuesday. Bunge has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.13.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Bunge by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 488,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 101,390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Bunge by 74.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 50.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.