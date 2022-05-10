BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ BZFD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. The company had a trading volume of 176,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88. BuzzFeed has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,995,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.