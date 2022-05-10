BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in BuzzFeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,995,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
