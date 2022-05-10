BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Declares $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

BWX Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.14. 963,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,986. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.70.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 207,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 145,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

