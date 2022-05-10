BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.BWX Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,831. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,093 shares of company stock worth $1,299,788 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

