BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.BWX Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.19. 9,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.70. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,788. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,135,000 after acquiring an additional 207,368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 145,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

