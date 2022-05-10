Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. 4,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,660. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

