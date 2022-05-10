CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAE. CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TSE CAE traded down C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 99,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,215. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.99. The firm has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.05. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$28.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$917.23 million. Equities analysts expect that CAE will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

