Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $12.50 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $983.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.15.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

