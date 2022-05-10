Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $1.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ:CATC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.51. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,489. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $78.39 and a 1-year high of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $584.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $88.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cambridge Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.