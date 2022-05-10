Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.39-$6.63 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.60-$1.64 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.50.
CPT opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $119.44 and a 52-week high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.75.
In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.
