Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-$1.64 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.39-$6.63 EPS.

Shares of CPT opened at $143.37 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $119.44 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $311.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.50.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 277.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

