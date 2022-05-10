Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.