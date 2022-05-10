Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) a C$4.00 Price Target

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$4.00 price objective by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.61% from the stock’s current price.
CVE:AMX traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 119,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.95. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of C$2.07 and a 12-month high of C$3.36. The stock has a market cap of C$239.52 million and a PE ratio of 55.47.
