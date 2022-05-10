Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts Give Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) a C$3.25 Price Target

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.25 price target by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.16% from the company’s previous close.

CVE:PRB traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a current ratio of 16.90. Probe Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.52 and a twelve month high of C$2.33. The company has a market cap of C$277.53 million and a PE ratio of -19.69.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Probe Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

