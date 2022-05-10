Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Maritime Resources (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
MRTMF stock opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Maritime Resources has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.20.
About Maritime Resources (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maritime Resources (MRTMF)
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Maritime Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maritime Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.