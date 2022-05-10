Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MGDPF. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

Shares of MGDPF opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

