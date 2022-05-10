Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Target Price to C$8.00

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVREF remained flat at $$6.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

