Canaccord Genuity Group Trims ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Target Price to $190.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $249.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.37 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.78.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $684,777.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,242 shares of company stock worth $16,799,585. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 17.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

