Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Insider Iii Gates William Henry Sells 221,529 Shares of Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 221,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.34, for a total value of C$33,303,562.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,077,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,815,610,527.83.

Iii Gates William Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 191,122 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.15, for a total value of C$29,652,215.17.

On Monday, May 2nd, Iii Gates William Henry sold 95,470 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.32, for a total value of C$14,446,052.60.

On Friday, April 29th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 12,241 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.58, for a total value of C$1,904,487.13.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Iii Gates William Henry sold 15,715 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.26, for a total value of C$2,424,256.43.

CNR opened at C$144.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$159.17. The stock has a market cap of C$99.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$171.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Several analysts have commented on CNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$171.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$130.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$175.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$155.13.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

