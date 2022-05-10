Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given New C$203.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$222.00 to C$203.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $131.16. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $175.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.54.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

