Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target Cut to C$212.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.14.

OTCMKTS CDNAF traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $131.16. 115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.54.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

