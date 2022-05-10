Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$212.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood raised their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$255.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$218.00 to C$222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$227.36.

Canadian Tire stock traded up C$1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$171.38. The company had a trading volume of 117,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,135. The firm has a market cap of C$10.31 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Canadian Tire has a one year low of C$168.51 and a one year high of C$213.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$183.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$181.79.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

