Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

CBWBF stock remained flat at $$25.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

