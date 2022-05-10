Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) will report $130.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cango’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.66 million. Cango posted sales of $171.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full year sales of $703.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.87 million to $735.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $886.89 million, with estimates ranging from $817.16 million to $956.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.48 million. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Cango by 37.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cango by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cango during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cango by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cango by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CANG opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.72 and a beta of 0.76. Cango has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

