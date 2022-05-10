Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.68 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $38.08.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,082,507.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,777,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,696,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230 and sold 1,198,830 shares worth $16,257,595. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cannae by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNNE. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

