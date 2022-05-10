Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Cannae has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,082,507.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,777,660 shares in the company, valued at $329,696,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,230 and sold 1,198,830 shares valued at $16,257,595. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $66,844,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cannae by 142.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth about $27,945,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cannae by 1,246.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Cannae by 5.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,411,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,483,000 after acquiring an additional 304,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

