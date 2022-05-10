Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

NYSE CANO traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 490,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 398.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cano Health during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

