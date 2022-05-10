Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CGC. Barclays cut shares of Canopy Growth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 16.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 97,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Canopy Growth by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,049,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Canopy Growth by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 221,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

