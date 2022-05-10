Capital (LON:CAPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 154 ($1.90) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 91.62 ($1.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.74. Capital has a one year low of GBX 67.75 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of £174.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15.
Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.