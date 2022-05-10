Capital (LON:CAPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 154 ($1.90) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 91.62 ($1.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 90.74. Capital has a one year low of GBX 67.75 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The firm has a market cap of £174.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

