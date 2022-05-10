Capital Product Partners L.P. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Product Partners in a report released on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.31. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after acquiring an additional 324,148 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,098,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

