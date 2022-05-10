Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Earnings Results

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $399.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $25,416.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,062.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $130,108. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 219,470 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 202,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after buying an additional 93,737 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 90,332 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 79,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

