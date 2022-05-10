Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4957 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 35 years. Cardinal Health has a payout ratio of 35.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,438. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.