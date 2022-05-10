Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of CRDL stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.96.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study; and LANCER design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx as a cardioprotective therapy to reduce major cardiovascular and respiratory events in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 that is in Phase II.

