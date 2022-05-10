CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. CareCloud updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

MTBC opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

