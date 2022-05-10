CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.07 million.CarGurus also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ CARG traded down $8.27 on Tuesday, hitting $21.56. 144,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,042.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.75.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,171 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after buying an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.