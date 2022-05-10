CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. CarGurus updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.29 EPS.

CARG stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,838 shares of company stock worth $1,639,171. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CarGurus by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CarGurus by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CarGurus by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CarGurus by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 56,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CarGurus by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.