CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Cut to $38.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CARG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of CARG opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,838 shares of company stock worth $1,639,171 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarGurus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth $296,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 15.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

