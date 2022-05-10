CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.09% from the company’s previous close.

CARG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,838 shares of company stock worth $1,639,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $136,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

