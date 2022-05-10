CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at BTIG Research

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $23.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,838 shares of company stock worth $1,639,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

