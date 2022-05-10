CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) PT Lowered to $45.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.85% from the stock’s previous close.

CARG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $29.83 on Tuesday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,171 in the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 31.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,120,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,266 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,975 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $37,553,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,806,000.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

