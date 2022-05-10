CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.26-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$510.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $452.62 million.CarGurus also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.29 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CARG. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

CARG traded down $7.34 on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 67,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,019. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,042.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,838 shares of company stock worth $1,639,171. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,215,000 after acquiring an additional 153,236 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

