CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $7.78.

Get CarLotz alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CarLotz by 3,006.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 486,572 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CarLotz by 1,148.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 472,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CarLotz by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 259,617 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CarLotz by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 126,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

LOTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About CarLotz (Get Rating)

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.