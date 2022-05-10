Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 billion-$20.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.94 billion.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,339. Carrier Global has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,493,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after buying an additional 315,815 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,495,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,141,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 229,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $3,314,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

