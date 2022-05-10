Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 billion-$20.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.94 billion.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.02. The stock had a trading volume of 20,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.