Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Castle Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.05. 7,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,303. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.62. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 35,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,696 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 496.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Castle Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.