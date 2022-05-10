Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 239.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Shares of CSTL opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a market capitalization of $488.57 million, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.30). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $212,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

