Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.96 and its 200 day moving average is $209.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

